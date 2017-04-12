Two suspects in alleged Peachtree Mall gang slaying try to get separate trials

Two of the three defendants going to trial next week in last year’s fatal shooting at Columbus’ Peachtree Mall have failed to get their cases tried separately.

Charged in the March 26, 2016, fatal shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Meredith are alleged triggerman Xzavaien Trevon Jones, 19; Tekoa Chantrell Young, 24; and Terell Raquez McFarland, 26.

In a hearing Wednesday before Judge Frank Jordan Jr., Young and McFarland asked that their cases be tried separately, arguing evidence against their codefendants could lead the jury to apply that evidence to them, too.

The prejudice this would create would keep them from getting a fair trial, their attorneys said.

Young’s attorney William Kendrick said severing her case from the others would allow Jones, her brother, to testify his sister was not involved in the Crips gang. Besides murder and aggravated assault, each defendant is charged with violating a state law against street gang activity.

Kendrick repeatedly has argued prosecutors have little evidence to support his client’s gang charge, and are using her family ties as proof of gang affiliation.

Authorities have said the three killed Meredith to avenge the slaying of Christopher Twitty, also a Crips member. Young lived with Twitty, who fathered her child.

Twitty was fatally shot Nov. 21, 2015, in the home he and Young shared on Columbus’ Wickham Drive.

Kendrick said prosecutors are trying to prove his client guilty by her association with Twitty and her brother. “Her family ties are doubling in this case for gang ties,” he said.

Prosecutor Al Whitaker countered that under the law, he doesn’t have to prove that Young was a gang member, only that she was associated with a gang.

He said the evidence will show that Young went to the 3131 Manchester Expressway mall alone that day and trailed Meredith through the shopping center before calling Jones and McFarland, who met her there. The three then entered the mall together to confront Meredith near the food court, where Jones gunned him down, Whitaker said.

Mall security cameras recorded the three coming and going, as well as the shooting, he said.

Police said the shooting happened at 7:28 p.m., and Meredith, 24, was pronounced dead at the Midtown Medical Center at 8:05 p.m.

Whitaker said one of the considerations in severing a case for trial is “judicial economy,” or the efficient administration of justice. Holding additional trials can be a burden on the court system, the witnesses and the victim’s family, he noted.

Efficiency is not the first priority, Kendrick said: “Judicial economy doesn’t trump a person’s right to a fair trial, due process.”

McFarland’s attorney Nancy Miller argued her client also could be subject to guilt by association. “The evidence against Mr. McFarland is minimal at best,” she said.

Whitaker said Miller was claiming only that jurors “likely” would be prejudiced against her client by evidence against his codefendants. That’s not enough, he said.

“They have to show prejudice,” he told Jordan. “ ‘Likely’ is not the standard, your honor.”

Jordan denied both motions, ruling that he could instruct jurors not to apply evidence against one defendant to another, and that trying all three at the same time would not prohibit Jones’ testifying on behalf of a codefendant.

Jury selection is to start Monday.