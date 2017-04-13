Co-owner of The Bottle Shop shares update on status of the store
Miles Jordan says The Bottle Shop is prepared to continue the legal fight to keep the Bradley Park liquor store open. The legal battle has centered over whether or not a nearby child care center is a school or not.
Chuck Williamschwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com
More Videos
0:47
Co-owner of The Bottle Shop shares update on status of the store
1:15
Smiths Station's Jared Head, Mike Ferry share thoughts on one-hitter
2:43
Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 13 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald
1:10
Northside athletes discuss signing ceremony
2:43
She raps her way to 2017 Georgia Economics Teacher of the Year title
2:02
High school automotive program earns $50K at auction
0:54
Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 12 from WRBL's Carmen Rose
3:25
New zip line addition under construction
0:52
Check out some freestyle kayaking before the big national championship this weekend
0:51
Swing vote explains opposition to hire Camelot Education
0:43
Man pulls off unforgettable proposal at the Masters
3:15
Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 11 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald
0:43
USA Freestyle Kayak National Championships coming to Columbus