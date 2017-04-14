Job Spotlight: Meet professional boxer Money Powell IV

Job Spotlight on Money Powell IV of Fort Mitchell, Ala., who turned professional boxer in January and won his first pro bout April 9 in Los Angeles. He trains under Jason Jones at Game Bred Boxing Club in Fort Mitchell. (Video by Tony Adams)
Tony Adams The Ledger-Enquirer
Watch our for Phonics Monkeys and Space Godzillas on the river this weekend

Local

Watch our for Phonics Monkeys and Space Godzillas on the river this weekend

Kayaker Stephen Wright is looking forward to defending his national championship this weekend in Columbus. The 39-year-old, five-time title winner will be among more than 40 of the world’s best kayakers competing in the 2017 USA Freestyle Kayak National Championships. The kayakers are competing for prizes in different classes in the competition, which begins Friday on the Chattahoochee River at Whitewater’s Good Wave in front of RiverWalk Island. Wright spent a few minutes to give a little insight into what to look for this weekend.

Editor's Choice Videos