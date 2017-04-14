Citing safety, AU cancels speech by white nationalist

Auburn University just released this statement regarding the cancellation of a speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer, which had been set for Tuesday on campus:
“In consultation with law enforcement, Auburn canceled the Richard Spencer event scheduled for Tuesday evening based on legitimate concerns and credible evidence that it will jeopardize the safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors.”
Auburn police sent out a similar statement Friday afternoon:
“The City of Auburn believes that the safety of all students, citizens and visitors helps make Auburn special. It is the responsibility of the Auburn Police Division to provide the students, faculty and staff of Auburn University with a safe and peaceful environment to learn and live. Based on an assessment of possible civil unrest and criminal activity during a requested event, it is the opinion of the Auburn Police Division that allowing Mr. Richard Spencer to proceed with his appearance at Foy Hall on April 22 would pose a real threat to public safety. We believe Auburn University’s decision to keep students and others safe is appropriate at this juncture.”
