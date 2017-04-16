Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 16 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

Here's a forecast for the Chattahoochee Valley in the coming days.
WRBL Courtesy WRBL
Watch our for Phonics Monkeys and Space Godzillas on the river this weekend

Local

Watch our for Phonics Monkeys and Space Godzillas on the river this weekend

Kayaker Stephen Wright is looking forward to defending his national championship this weekend in Columbus. The 39-year-old, five-time title winner will be among more than 40 of the world’s best kayakers competing in the 2017 USA Freestyle Kayak National Championships. The kayakers are competing for prizes in different classes in the competition, which begins Friday on the Chattahoochee River at Whitewater’s Good Wave in front of RiverWalk Island. Wright spent a few minutes to give a little insight into what to look for this weekend.

Editor's Choice Videos