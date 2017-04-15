Central softball captures sixth straight area championship

Despite having a new head coach and enduring several changes throughout the season, the Central softball team proved itself as reliable as ever when it came to region play.
Central captured the regular season area title on Tuesday with its 5-4 victory over Smiths Station. The win continued a strong string of seasons, as it was the team's sixth consecutive regional championship.
Given the team's recent history, there were high expectations for the Lady Red Devils. The team still had to find a way to bond as a team, a process several players said happened over the start of the season.
"At the beginning of the season, we came out of the gates winning games and stuff, but we really weren't in it yet," senior first baseman Allison Shiver said. "Throughout the season, we've learned to come together and make it six in a row."
As important as unity was for Central, so was filling holes that developed.
Senior pitcher Alexa Shiver battled injury at the start of the season, leading junior pitcher Gracie Deaton to step up her game. Deaton has helped carry the Lady Red Devils in the circle throughout 2017, closing in on a 20-win season for the team.
Holt said Deaton had stepped up, but it was no secret Deaton would be a major contributor. However, there have been other players who came through when the team needed someone.
Holt pointed out Kristen White, a seventh grader who has hit leadoff and played outfield for the team. Central has also had to move people around at second base, with senior Allie Farrow getting the nod lately. The same has happened at third base with Alexa and freshman Shelby Newsome splitting time at the position.
Players such as outfielder Sara Castillo, who has hit over .400, have been pivotal pieces, but those who unexpectedly stepped in proved just as crucial.
"That's just a testament to our program and the talent we have from top to bottom," head coach Mitchell Holt said. "The senior class has been a huge success, but like the senior classes before them, it took all the classes together to win a championship. With this senior class, those young girls have really stepped it up to help them."
The program holds a special place for so many players, especially the seniors. Allison talked about the days when they were bench players in seventh and eight grade, relishing the opportunity to get in to bunt or pinch run.
Now that they're the fixtures in the lineup, they want the underclassmen to follow their example.
"It sets a standard for Central High School softball, especially when you have seventh graders in the dugout with you," Alexa said. "It makes them know this is what we have to do every year. There's no ifs, ands or buts about it; this is our standard."
The players reveled in the accomplishment but said they wouldn't do so for long. The team's schedule remains jam-packed for the next weeks before the area tournament begins in the first week of May.
Holt is only new to the program in the sense that he's the head coach. He's spent two stints and seven seasons here as an assistant, making him a familiar face for many.
Holt knows the regular season title was no easy task for his team, but plenty of work lies ahead.
"We've got to be ready when area (tournament) rolls around," Holt said. "(Smiths Station and Auburn) both want to go to Troy (for the state tournament) just like we do. Only two get to go. Hopefully, we play our best ball at the end of the season. If we do, we'll see where the chips fall."
