Part of I-20 highway buckles near Atlanta

It looks like Atlanta can’t catch a break when it comes to traffic.

Just two weeks after the collapse of an I-85 bridge, GDOT will now have to turn some of its attention to Interstate 20 west. WSB-TV reported the highway buckled Monday morning, causing several blocked lanes.

BREAKING: pavement on I-20 at Flat Shoals Ross buckle outward. Police and fire on scene. Possible injures. pic.twitter.com/W4KEtofJ25 — Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) April 17, 2017

Pictures show a cracked bump in the HOV lane between the Flat Shoals Road exit and Gresham Road overpass, affecting travel into Atlanta. Police say a gas leak caused the buckle, WSB reported.

Tom Regan just reported police say gas leak caused buckling of part of I-20 in DeKalb. @wsbtv — Carol Sbarge (@carolsbargeWSB) April 17, 2017

Earlier Monday morning, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported a chemical spill on the Downtown Connector blocked both sides of the interstate for hours. The spill was caused by an car accident, with both drivers now being charged.