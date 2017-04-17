Jury selection starts for trial in alleged gang slaying at Peachtree Mall

The trial of two men and a woman charged in an alleged gang-related vengeance killing last year at Columbus’ Peachtree Mall got off to a slow start Monday with questions about video evidence and whether a pool of 49 potential jurors would be sufficient.

The pool was supposed to have been 60, but a state court judge got the first crack at that, picking a jury for a trial in that court and leaving only 49.

Among those 49 was an attorney with the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit’s public defender office, and she’s likely to be culled early, as she works with Nancy Miller, one of the defense attorneys in the murder case.

Each of the three defense attorneys may strike or dismiss at least nine of the potential jurors, said Judge Frank Jordan Jr.

The jury pool finally entered the courtroom for questioning at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The homicide

Accused in the March 26, 2016, fatal shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Meredith are alleged triggerman Xzavaien Trevon Jones, 19; his sister Tekoa Chantrell Young, 24; and Terell Raquez McFarland, 26.

Each faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and gang membership. Jones also is charged with using a firearm to commit a crime.

Authorities say Young acted as a scout who that Saturday trailed Meredith at the 3131 Manchester Expressway mall before contacting the two men, who met her outside before the three entered the shopping center together.

Inside, Jones gunned down Meredith near the food court at 7:28 p.m. Meredith was pronounced dead at 8:05 p.m. at the Midtown Medical Center.

Police say the three suspects are in the Crips street gang, and they conspired to kill Meredith because they blamed him for the Nov. 21, 2015, fatal shooting of Christopher Twitty in his home on Columbus’ Wickham Drive. Twitty, also a Crips member, was the father of Young’s child, investigators said.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Al Whitaker said the prosecution’s evidence includes footage from mall security cameras. Portions of those recordings have been extracted and highlighted to help jurors see the suspects, and those excerpts have been combined into a “cohesive chain” to fit the sequence of events, he said.

Defense attorney Tim Flournoy, who represents Jones, complained that he had not yet seen still images prosecutors said they would pull from the video to show the defendants’ faces. Flournoy expected the prosecution to use printed photos to show the jury.

Whitaker said those still photos were on a computer disc copied and delivered to each defense attorney. Those images can be printed, if necessary, but prosecutors hadn’t planned to, he said.