CSU police: Tattooed gunman sexually assaults student near RiverWalk

A man armed with a knife and a handgun sexually assaulted a Columbus State University student near the Chattahoochee RiverWalk last week, according to university police.
The student told authorities she was sitting in her car Wednesday morning when a man brandishing a knife and gun threatened her before the sexual assault.
She described him as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, with an athletic build and “sleeve-style tattoos” on both his arms.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CSU police at 706-507-8911.
“All campus community members should remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious persons or activities to the proper authorities,” CSU wrote in an emailed alert to students and faculty.
