Uptown Facade Board wrestles with downtown State Farm sign

Columbus State Farm agent Jay Lewis walked out of the Uptown Facade Board meeting Monday afternoon shaking his head. He was asking the citizen regulatory board to approve new signage for his insurance office at 1222 Broadway. He walked away with the green light for three options, none of which were what he originally sought. The entire exchange caused one board member to joke as Lewis’ matter was resolved “he probably thought they were picking on him.”