Columbus 1st, Brookstone 2nd at Muscogee County Invitational

The Columbus boys golf team added yet another accomplishment to the season at the Muscogee County Invitational on Monday.
The Blue Devils walked away with another tournament victory after the one-round invitational at Maple Ridge Golf Club in Columbus. Columbus posted a team score of 292, besting Brookstone by three strokes.
Daniel Davis and Nolan Miller shot the lowest scores for Columbus, each ending the day at 71. Ben Carr carded 74, while Ben Womack and Jonathan Parker added 76s. One of the 76s was the drop score for the Blue Devils.
The team’s efforts proved enough to get the victory, but Columbus head coach Chris Parker said his players were aggravated they didn’t put up a better showing.
“I think we did pretty good by my standards, but by their standards it was not a very good day,” Parker said. “We had a few holes we had a big score on. On a course they’re familiar with and with their talent and experience level, that’s something that frustrates them. Obviously, an average of 73 for four high school kids is really, really good.”
The second-place Cougars, meanwhile, just missed out on upending Columbus. Walker Hinds led Brookstone with a 71, followed by Charles Waldrep’s 74. Evans Copeland and William Reaves ended at 75. Frank Waldrep’s 76 was the drop score.
The outing for the team was a welcomed sight by head coach Hunter Chapman.
“It’s been kind of an up-and-down season, so it felt really good to see really all the guys play well and all battle well,” Chapman said. “It was also just good to see positive vibes throughout the course. For us to put up a really good number in a very long time is really good to see.”
Columbus and Brookstone were joined in the field by several other local teams. Harris County’s squad finished fifth at 314, led by Kason Partridge’s 78. Northside took home 11th thanks in part to Cole Kirkland, who shot 78. Smiths Station’s Joseph McAdory put up a 78 as the Panthers placed 19th.
Along with 15 varsity teams, four junior varsity teams played the tournament.
Columbus’ JV squad finished tied for third with a team score of 303. John Calhoun and Rudy Pearson each carded 73s to lead the way for the team. Auburn’s junior varsity team took seventh, while Brookstone’s placed 10th. Pepper Miller’s 75 was the lowest score among the Cougars’ junior varsity golfers. Northside’s junior varsity, powered by Bobby Moffet’s 84, finished 15th.
As the tournaments before the postseason wind down, Parker said he is pleased with the way his team is performing.
“We’re getting where we want to be,” Parker said. “We’re bringing scores down and adding depth with about a month to go.”
Chapman, meanwhile, was impressed with his golfers and said the team may have positioned itself well for the backstretch of the season.
“We know that if we heat up at the proper time, we can get it rolling,” Chapman said. “That’s kind of our style, if you will. Regardless of how the early season goes, they know they can get in a grove in April and really show up when it counts.”
Columbus and Brookstone are back in action Friday, as they participate in the first day of The Invite, a two-round tournament at the Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville.
Top 5 Standings
1. Columbus - 292; 2. Brookstone - 295; 3. Columbus JV - 303; 3. Auburn - 303; 5. Harris Co. - 314
Top 5 Individuals
1. Connor Newton, Auburn - 68; 2. Connery Meyer, 69 - Walker; 3. Daniel Davis, Columbus - 71; 3. Nolan Miller, Columbus - 71; 3. Walker Hinds, Brookstone - 71
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments