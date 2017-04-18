Alleged gunman in Facebook set-up robbery gets bond

Bonds have been set for an alleged intruder accused of causing permanent brain damage to a man shot with his own gun last year at Columbus’ Cooper Cove Apartments on Milgen Road.

Police said Dewayne Vidal Searcy was among four suspects who plotted to rob the man after a woman acquainted with him arranged a visit via Facebook. She and another woman were invited into the victim’s apartment, leaving the door unlocked for Searcy and a second man to sneak in and ambush the 22-year-old resident, investigators said.

The victim left a gun on his coffee table as he and the two women walked out on his balcony. When he saw Searcy and the other intruder come inside around 3:40 a.m., he ran toward the weapon, but Searcy got to it first and shot the resident three or four times, wounding him in the head and arm, police said.

The brain damage was so severe that the victim still is relearning how to read and perform other everyday tasks, authorities said.

Searcy fled to Florida after the May 11 assault at 4770 Milgen Road, and a fugitive squad captured him there weeks later.

He is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, first-degree burglary, using a firearm to commit a crime and being a convicted felon with a gun.

His mother was in court Tuesday, telling Judge Gil McBride she was willing to pay her son’s bond. The victim’s grandmother objected, noting how seriously injured her grandson was. “He don’t need no bond,” she said of Searcy.

Saying he was obligated by law to set bonds in Searcy’s case, McBride set a $25,000 bond on each charge for a total of $125,000.