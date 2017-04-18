Columbus tennis teams, Northside girls advance to second round

Three Muscogee County tennis teams advanced to the second round of the state tennis tournament Tuesday, as both of Columbus’ teams defeated Cross Creek and the Northside girls beat Thomson.
The Blue Devils won with a 5-0 match score, while the Lady Blue Devils advanced with a 3-0 final tally. Northside moves to the next round after a 5-0 victory.
The Blue Devils’ Chris Sidor, who won his doubles match with Win Cawthorne in straight sets, said the strong showing by his team was what they needed to open the state tournament.
“It’s super important,” Sidor said. “It’s the first match of the tournament, so it opens the gates for the rest of the tournament, to start out and get momentum.”
The matches for all three teams were decidedly short since all three teams took control from the start. It was the kind of showing the teams needed as they gear up to make a state title run.
That track to a championship is one the Lady Blue Devils know well, having won the title last season.
“It’s really exciting,” Boren said. “We’re trying to move forward and win it again.”
Boren admitted Cross Creek wasn’t the strongest of opponents for Columbus. Having said that, she said she knows the relative ease of the victory probably won’t happen again.
“As we keep going, it’s going to get harder and harder,” Boren said. “We need to practice every single day. We’ve just got to keep going.”
Columbus will host the second-round matchups, with the Blue Devils facing Blessed Trinity and the Lady Blue Devils taking on Marist. The date of those matches has not been finalized, though the plan is for the girls to play Thursday and the boys on Friday.
That first match win was something Sidor wouldn’t downplay.
“We’re taking it match by match, but to get the first one (is big),” Sidor said.
The Lady Patriots will hit the road for the second round, facing Blessed Trinity on Monday. Northside’s boys get their chance to advance Wednesday when the Patriots play the Academy of Richmond County.
Results
Lady Blue Devils
Singles
Mary Weston Courville 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Boren 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Maddison Abell/Kindra Woodman 6-0, 6-0
Blue Devils
Singles
Jacob Yates 6-0,6-0; Raymond Peebles 6-0, 6-0; Jonathan Oravic 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Ford Cummings/Harrison Brown 6-0, 6-0; Win Cawthorne/Chris Sidor 6-0, 6-0
Lady Patriots
Singles
Margaret Hollingsworth 6-0, 6-0; Mary Cawthorn 6-0, 6-0; Maya Boynton 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
Caroline Brown/Kaylee Lowe 6-0, 6-0; Kennedy Stone/Savannah Hodges 6-0, 6-1
