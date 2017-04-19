Columbus police investigating homicide at Cusseta Road church

A man has been found dead in a church parking lot at 2403 Cusseta Road in Columbus, according to Columbus Police. Coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer in a text message that he pronounced the man dead on the scene around 7:30 a.m. Stay with the Ledger-Enquirer as more information becomes available.
Mike Haskey Ledger-Enquirer

