Columbus police investigating homicide at Cusseta Road church
A man has been found dead in a church parking lot at 2403 Cusseta Road in Columbus, according to Columbus Police. Coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer in a text message that he pronounced the man dead on the scene around 7:30 a.m. Stay with the Ledger-Enquirer as more information becomes available.
Mike HaskeyLedger-Enquirer
