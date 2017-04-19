Pacelli baseball’s Warner Adcock signs with Covenant College

0:13 Columbus police investigating homicide at Cusseta Road church Pause

1:30 Mason Hargrove wins national kayaking title

2:06 Young readers at Girls Inc. talk about their new library at the Dorothy Hyatt Center on Kolb Avenue

3:09 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 19 from WRBL'S Bob Jeswald

0:40 Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex

2:25 CSU Servant Leadership students pitch in at SafeHouse Ministries at Rose Hill United Methodist Church

2:11 Wilson Homes public housing units get a facelift

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:18 Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters