Pacelli baseball’s Warner Adcock signs with Covenant College

Pacelli baseball player Warner Adcock’s senior year began with moving to Columbus from Mississippi and joining the Vikings program. One day after his final high school game, Adcock took center stage to announce his future plans.
Adcock signed his letter of intent with Covenant College, a Division III school in Lookout Mountain, on Wednesday. With his mother Paige — fresh off a six-and-a-half hour drive from Mississippi — by his side, Adcock made his college choice official and took in the moment with friends and family.
“It’s great to be moving on to the college level and playing,” Adcock said. “I’m glad I had that opportunity.”
Pacelli head coach Hart Mizell also enjoyed the instance of seeing another Viking take the next step in his playing career.
“It’s fantastic,” Mizell said. “Anytime you can have a signing and honor a kid who’s going on to play at the next level, it gives you the feeling you’re doing the right thing with your program. For us here at the school, it’s a family celebration.”
Adcock said Covenant College was a strong Christian school just like Pacelli, and the coaching staff’s connection to him helped in making his final decision. The coaches recruited Adcock as a middle infielder, meaning he will likely play shortstop or second base for the team. He served a few different roles for Pacelli his senior year, playing shortstop and pitching for the team.
Adcock faced an unfamiliar transition in joining the Vikings for his final year of high school. His move was made easier by his new teammates, who accepted him to the club off the bat.
“It was tough moving to a new school, but they welcomed me in,” Adcock said. “They were pretty excited and just glad to have me, I guess.”
“He’s definitely a more reserved kid, but I can tell you what’s a big benefit is the senior group welcomed him in,” Mizell said. “The minute he stepped on campus, he was a part of the family.”
Mizell lauded Adcock’s approach at the plate, saying the left-hander’s ability to wait back on the ball has made him a formidable opposite-field hitter. Mizell also credited Adcock for his competitive streak, which he showed by breaking up double plays on the basepaths or faking out runners while on defense.
“I think he’s got all the skills to succeed at the next level,” Mizell said.
Adcock said his work ethic is what he thinks can help him succeed upon his arrival to Covenant.
“I’m not going to be outworked, that’s for sure,” Adcock said. “I’m always in the cage, and I’m usually the last one there.”
Looking back at his lone season at Covenant, Adcock said one game stood out among the rest. On April 8, Adcock threw a complete game and notched nine strikeouts to help Pacelli beat Lamar County 3-2. That, Adcock said, was his favorite highlight of the season.
Adcock might have only spent his last season at Pacelli, but the crowd at his signing showed that was no issue. Friends from school and teammates took turns taking pictures with him, making the most of their chance to celebrate his accomplishment.
“It’s nice to have everybody behind you and support you through all this,” Adcock said.
