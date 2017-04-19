Anti-racism director forced to 'blank' out names while criticizing school board
Following policy, Muscogee County School Board chairwoman Pat Hugley Green required Southern Anti-Racism Network regional director Theresa El-Amin to not mention any names while criticizing the board during Monday night's meeting. So instead, El-Amin said "blank" in place of each name.
Mark Ricemrice@ledger-enquirer.com
