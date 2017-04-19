Baseball coaches prep for high-stakes 1-4A region tournament

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:09 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 20 from WRBL'S Bob Jeswald Pause 2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence 1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 1:45 Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings 2:11 Wilson Homes public housing units get a facelift 2:25 CSU Servant Leadership students pitch in at SafeHouse Ministries at Rose Hill United Methodist Church 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 1:14 Onlookers cheer as demoltion of former Club Majestic begins 2:18 Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 0:40 Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Columbus catcher Gage Dempsey and head coach Chad Mathis offer their thoughts after the Blue Devils won their subregion with a 2-1 victory over Northside. jhill@ledger-enquirer.com