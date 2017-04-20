Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole visits Fort Benning

Thursday afternoon, Bob Dole was on Fort Benning for an Officer Candidate School graduation ceremony. The school trains enlisted personnel to become Army officers. In 1944, Dole graduated from OCS at Fort Benning, just before being sent to Italy to fight in World War II.
Chuck Williams chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

