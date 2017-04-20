Thursday afternoon, Bob Dole was on Fort Benning for an Officer Candidate School graduation ceremony. The school trains enlisted personnel to become Army officers. In 1944, Dole graduated from OCS at Fort Benning, just before being sent to Italy to fight in World War II.
Chuck Williamschwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com
More Videos
6:50
Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole visits Fort Benning
2:55
March report: Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler comments on state's job market
3:04
Rev. Curtis Bishop talks about plans for Shiloh Baptist Church
3:45
Columbus forward Tatyana Wyatt reflects on senior season, state championship
5:51
Anti-racism director forced to 'blank' out names while criticizing school board
1:41
Shaw's Kayla Bonilla, head coach Julee Fryer share thoughts on signing ceremony
1:09
Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 20 from WRBL'S Bob Jeswald
1:55
Pacelli's Warner Adcock, head coach Hart Mizell reflect on signing ceremony
0:13
Columbus police investigating homicide at Cusseta Road church
3:09
Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 19 from WRBL'S Bob Jeswald
1:30
Mason Hargrove wins national kayaking title
4:43
On one year anniversary, Carver High coach remembers David Pollard