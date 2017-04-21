Columbus student with Down syndrome gets promposal
After agreeing to go to the prom with classmate Rivers Buice, Northside High School junior Margaret Hollingsworth had a question for him: Would he let her friend Bhavita Patel, who has Down Syndrome, join them? Here's what happened next.
