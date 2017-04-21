Four Columbus football players participate in signing ceremony

Although his last season of high school football has been over for quite some time, Columbus defensive back Terrance Dixon shared the spotlight with some of his teammates one last time.
Dixon was one of four Columbus football players to sign their National Letters of Intent in a ceremony at Columbus Friday. Dixon signed with Georgia State, while William Nana Fabu signed with Kennesaw State, David Galloway signed with Berry College and Donnie Dawson signed with Stetson University.
“It was amazing,” Dixon said. “I probably spend more time with these guys than I do my whole family. They’re like my second family. I love that I got to sign with them.”
The occasion was a special one for Columbus head coach Phil Marino. He said in his eight seasons with the Blue Devils, he’s typically had at least one player sign each offseason. The last few years the number has gone up, as was the case Friday.
“It’s great, and more than anything else it’s great for our program,” Marino said. “These kids are so well versed, both academically and athletically. As a coach of the football program, it makes me proud.”
For Nana Fabu, the signing capped off an up-and-down recruiting process. As an offensive lineman who was twice named an All-State player, he received plenty of attention along the way before ultimately deciding on Kennesaw State.
Marino credited Nana Fabu for his great size and noted that he played immediately for the Blue Devils. Nana Fabu will try and repeat that accomplishment in the fall as an Owl.
“It means a lot,” Nana Fabu said. “Being able to go play D-I football is pretty tough, but I found a way to get there. I worked hard for four years for it, and I’m just glad it paid off.”
Dixon’s path to the Georgia State football team was not your typical one. After already being accepted to the school, a mutual connection put Dixon in touch with an assistant coach, who helped make Dixon’s hope come to fruition.
He joins the program as a preferred walk on, hoping to prove himself and eventually earn a football scholarship.
“Just getting interest from a Division I school was probably one in a million,” Dixon said. “It really means a lot. When I was younger, I loved watching college football. It’s big.”
Marino said Dawson was a player who took a beating as a scout team player in the early part of his high school career put persevered and never complained. It culminated in last season, when he got his chance to play and become a leader.
Dawson will play slot receiver at Stetson, an FCS program in DeLand, Fla. Dawson received an academic scholarship to attend the school.
“I’m excited,” Dawson said. “I’m happy to get it over with. I’ve been waiting for it for a long time.”
Galloway also received an academic scholarship as he heads to Berry College. He praised the program’s atmosphere, saying the coaches and players made him feel like he was already part of the family. He said during his visit, the coaches let him hold the Vikings’ battle axe, an honor reserved for the team’s seniors.
“At that moment, I knew that was the place I needed to be,” Galloway said.
On the chance to enjoy the big moment with three Columbus teammates, Galloway said it was only right.
“They’re brothers with me on the field,” Galloway said. “They went through every single workout I went through. They went through every single game I went through. To be able to have that great defining moment, it was really surreal, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
