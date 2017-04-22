Chipper Jones meets with ‘my people’ in Columbus, discusses new book

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:57 Chipper Jones shares thoughts on new book, life after baseball Pause 2:33 Columbus High football players share reactions to signing ceremony 2:04 Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park 2:02 Columbus catcher Gage Dempsey, head coach Chad Mathis offer thoughts after clinching subregion 3:45 Columbus forward Tatyana Wyatt reflects on senior season, state championship 0:13 Columbus police investigating homicide at Cusseta Road church 1:42 Columbus High student wins first scholarship honoring longtime educators 1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 2:18 Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:39 Sen. Bob Dole visits the National Infantry Museum Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Longtime Atlanta Brave Chipper Jones discusses his new book as well as his tour promoting the autobiography and how he spends his days since retiring. jhill@ledger-enquirer.com