2016-2017 All-Bi-City 1A-3A Girls Basketball Team announced

As part of the 2016-2017 All-Bi-City 1A-3A Girls Basketball team, one player was chosen a Player of the Year and one coach was chosen for Coach of the Year.
Along with those individuals, five players were chosen to the All-Bi-City First Team, five to the Second Team, and five to the Honorable Mention squad.
Player of the Year
LaDajia Jones, Glenwood
Coach of the Year
Fran McPherson, Marion County
First Team
Nosilla Garner, Jordan
Quan Holton, Glenwood
Torriunna Myers, Marion County
Kiara Price, Kendrick
Ansley Whitley, Marion County
Second Team
Audrey Crowe, Glenwood
Jennisha Simmons, Jordan
Zakoyah Turner, Manchester
Cudrea Veasley, Kendrick
Ashley Whitley, Marion County
Honorable Mention
Shilyane Gilchrist, Spencer
Bria Henry, Kendrick
Jada Minor, Kendrick
Molly Moses, Marion County
Taniya Williams, Chattahoochee County
