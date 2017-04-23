Latest News

April 23, 2017 9:07 AM

2016-2017 All-Bi-City 1A-3A Girls Basketball Team announced

As part of the 2016-2017 All-Bi-City 1A-3A Girls Basketball team, one player was chosen a Player of the Year and one coach was chosen for Coach of the Year.

Along with those individuals, five players were chosen to the All-Bi-City First Team, five to the Second Team, and five to the Honorable Mention squad.

Player of the Year

LaDajia Jones, Glenwood

Coach of the Year

Fran McPherson, Marion County

First Team

Nosilla Garner, Jordan

Quan Holton, Glenwood

Torriunna Myers, Marion County

Kiara Price, Kendrick

Ansley Whitley, Marion County

Second Team

Audrey Crowe, Glenwood

Jennisha Simmons, Jordan

Zakoyah Turner, Manchester

Cudrea Veasley, Kendrick

Ashley Whitley, Marion County

Honorable Mention

Shilyane Gilchrist, Spencer

Bria Henry, Kendrick

Jada Minor, Kendrick

Molly Moses, Marion County

Taniya Williams, Chattahoochee County

