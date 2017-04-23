Calvary Christian baseball wins fourth consecutive region title

Under head coach Steve Smith, the Calvary Christian baseball team had won its region every year since he came on board. Thanks to another strong season from the Knights, the team made sure that way of play didn’t change in 2017.
Calvary Christian won GISA’s Region DI South this season, marking the fourth consecutive year the Knights have taken the region title. The Knights have an unblemished 6-0 mark in region play along with its 21-6 overall record.
The recent run by the Knights is a far cry from the shape of the program before Smith was brought in, which makes the achievements stand out even more.
“Coming in four years ago, the Calvary baseball program had struggled quite a bit. It hadn’t had a winning season in 10-plus years,” Smith said. “To come and have these guys really buy into what we’re trying to do, setting school records in wins the last two years and looking like we’ll do it again this year, and winning the four region (titles) is big for us.”
Smith said there were numerous players on this year’s roster who helped put Calvary Christian in this position, but he centered on the the team’s four seniors as key pieces in the puzzle.
Cody Russell has contributed in the outfield and on the mound and has been a hard out at the plate as the team’s lead-off hitter, evident by a batting average that has exceeded .500 for most of the season. Christopher Wright has repeated as the GISA’s leader in RBIs, delivering over and over again in the No. 4 hole of the Knights’ lineup
On the mound, Nick Baker has headed up the Knights’ pitching rotation for the last three years and has again proven himself capable in that role. Jon Jon Brown has joined Baker in the rotation and made considerable strides in his pitching, shown by his 80-plus strikeouts this year.
Without these four players, it’s hard to imagine where the Knights would be sitting at this point in the season.
“They’ve come to (know) this is what we expect to do,” Smith said. “Each year, they know what it takes to do it.”
As strong as the team looks at the regular season’s end, there were certainly bumps along the way. The team started strong with seven consecutive wins to open the year before losing two of its next four games. After stringing together a pair of victories, the Knights then lost two of their next three games, leaving the team with four losses on the year.
Since the final loss of that stretch on March 16, Calvary Christian has gone 9-2. Smith said his players’ responses to subpar outings have been a huge factor in how well the last few seasons have gone.
“We had done a pretty good job, really over the last four years, on flushing either a bad at-bat or a bad inning,” Smith said. “In terms of game-to-game, our guys do a good job of not letting a tough game the day before really impact the next day. They do a good job of being able to turn the page after a rough game.”
As enjoyable as keeping the region streak alive was, Smith said he and the players have their sights set on something bigger.
They reached the third game of the state championship series in 2015. This time around, they’re gearing up to get it done.
“The biggest thing is we want these four seniors going out with being the first team (from Calvary Christian) to win a male sport state championship,” Smith said. “We believe this group is ready to break through and do that.”
