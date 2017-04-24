Deputy wrestles alligator found near Central City Park ballfields

2:23 Hundreds wait in line at Chipper Jones book signing Pause

1:26 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

1:29 Authorities urge parents to report inappropriate images, videos of students to Columbus police

2:03 Job spotlight with a bike mechanic

0:50 You'll now need to choose your lane wisely when driving this busy road

7:57 Chipper Jones shares thoughts on new book, life after baseball

0:13 Columbus police investigating homicide at Cusseta Road church

2:21 Snakes, gators and bigger snakes at the annual Oxbow Meadows Reptile Fest

2:18 Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters