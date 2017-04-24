Rodney Mahone’s job expands to include Macon Telegraph

National media company McClatchy announced on Monday that the role of Columbus Ledger-Enquirer President and Publisher Rodney Mahone with the company will expand, beginning early next month. His new job title will be Regional Publisher for Georgia.
Mahone, 50, will oversee the Macon Telegraph operations in addition to his duties in Columbus. Don Bailey, president and publisher of the Telegraph, will be stepping down effective May 5. Mahone will assume the duties beginning May 8.
Mahone has been president and publisher in Columbus for seven years and will continue those duties. After joining the Ledger-Enquirer in 1990, he rose through the ranks. He started in circulation, which is now audience development, then moved into advertising and held various leadership roles before being named vice president of that department in 2009.
In the reorganization of the Telegraph, Macon Advertising Vice President Travis Knight will also assume the role of general manager, reporting to Mahone. Macon Telegraph Executive Editor Sherrie Marshall will also report directly to Mahone.
McClatchy is moving to regional publishers in many of its smaller markets, Mahone said.
"We are streamlining the company’s legacy print operations and refocusing resources on accelerating the company’s digital transformation," he said.
Mahone has been married to his wife, Deirdre, for 18 years and they have two teenage children. He is a 1985 graduate of Kendrick High School and earned a business degree in marketing degree from Georgia Southwestern University.
McClatchy, a publicly held company based in Sacramento, Calif., operates in 29 U.S. markets. In addition to publishing newspapers, the company also connects with readers in its communities through digital, mobile apps and other mediums.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments