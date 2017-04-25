Latest News

April 25, 2017 9:08 AM

2016-2017 All-Bi-City Swimming Team released

sports@ledger-enquirer.com

As part of the 2016-2017 All-Bi-City Swimming Team, two swimmers were chosen as Swimmers of the Year and two coaches were chosen for Coach of the Year. Twelve swimmers were selected to the First Team and 13 to the Second Team.

Swimmers of the Year

Hannah Mattson, Brookstone; Jacob Abeyta, Northside

Coaches of the Year

Lauren Freiberg, Carver; Mike McCraine, Jordan

First Team

Christian Fontanez, Junior, Northside

Emma Hatala, Senior, Columbus

Anna Leary, Junior, Brookstone

Allie Murphy, Senior, Columbus

Max Myers, Freshman, Northside

Brandon Newton, Senior, Pacelli

Fabrizzio Orderique, Freshman, Columbus

Chase Parker, Junior, Columbus

Holly Porter, Junior, Harris County

Madigan Starr, Freshman, Columbus

Ashlyn Steinbach, Senior, Columbus

Andrew Tillery, Junior, Shaw

Second Team

Alex Andrade, Northside

Lindsey Conroy, Columbus

Kylie Davenport, Columbus

Kaleigh Feger, Columbus

Nyssa Goodroe, Columbus

Cole Holmes, Columbus

Katie Jordan, Columbus

Hope McNair, Northside

Jonathan Oravic, Columbus

Matthew Prescott, Calvary Christian

Brandon Stockdill, Hardaway

Caiti Whitworth, Shaw

Taylor Williams, Columbus

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 0:44

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Carmen Rose
Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp 2:18

Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp
Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Cody Nickel 1:26

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos