2016-2017 All-Bi-City Swimming Team released

As part of the 2016-2017 All-Bi-City Swimming Team, two swimmers were chosen as Swimmers of the Year and two coaches were chosen for Coach of the Year. Twelve swimmers were selected to the First Team and 13 to the Second Team.
Swimmers of the Year
Hannah Mattson, Brookstone; Jacob Abeyta, Northside
Coaches of the Year
Lauren Freiberg, Carver; Mike McCraine, Jordan
First Team
Christian Fontanez, Junior, Northside
Emma Hatala, Senior, Columbus
Anna Leary, Junior, Brookstone
Allie Murphy, Senior, Columbus
Max Myers, Freshman, Northside
Brandon Newton, Senior, Pacelli
Fabrizzio Orderique, Freshman, Columbus
Chase Parker, Junior, Columbus
Holly Porter, Junior, Harris County
Madigan Starr, Freshman, Columbus
Ashlyn Steinbach, Senior, Columbus
Andrew Tillery, Junior, Shaw
Second Team
Alex Andrade, Northside
Lindsey Conroy, Columbus
Kylie Davenport, Columbus
Kaleigh Feger, Columbus
Nyssa Goodroe, Columbus
Cole Holmes, Columbus
Katie Jordan, Columbus
Hope McNair, Northside
Jonathan Oravic, Columbus
Matthew Prescott, Calvary Christian
Brandon Stockdill, Hardaway
Caiti Whitworth, Shaw
Taylor Williams, Columbus
Comments