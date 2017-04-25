Columbus boys, girls tennis outlast competition in second round

After two quick match victories in the first round, the Columbus boys and girls tennis teams took on some tougher opponents Monday. While it took a great deal of effort, both teams walked away victorious.
Both Columbus squads walked away with 3-2 match victories, with the girls winning after a four-hour fight. The Blue Devils took down Blessed Trinity, while the Lady Blue Devils outlasted Marist.
The boys teams opened Monday’s action and found themselves in tight competition. Columbus started the day with a No. 1 doubles victory before Blessed Trinity answered with a victory in the No. 1 singles showdown. Columbus’ Jacob Yates won his singles match to briefly put the Blue Devils ahead 2-1, but a loss in the No. 2 doubles left the score even once again.
Blue Devil senior Jonathan Oravic’s singles match determined the overall match’s outcome. He picked up a 6-4 opening set victory after back-and-forth games with Blessed Trinity’s Harry Rawson. Oravic kept it going in the second set, winning all six games to kept his team’s season alive.
The girls matches played out in nearly the same fashion as their male counterparts.
After the Lady Blue Devils took victories in the No. 1 and 2 singles but fell in both doubles matches, the team’s advancement hinged on Sydney McRae’s singles match. McRae, in her sophomore season and first on the varsity level, fell behind in the early goings, dropping the first set 6-2. She responded with a strong second set, pulling a 6-4 set victory to force the match-deciding third set.
By that point, McRae was in full control. She won the third set 6-0 to send her team to the next round.
Northside’s tennis teams also competed in the second round Monday but finished the day with a pair of losses. Blessed Trinity beat the Lady Patriots 3-0, while the Patriots fell to Marist 4-0.
Both Columbus teams advance to face North Oconee in the quarterfinals round. North Oconee won the coin flip to determine which teams host, putting Columbus on the road for Wednesday’s matches. Play is set to begin at 2:00 p.m.
Columbus boys results
Singles:
Jacob Yates (CHS) def. Ben Gomez (BT) 7-6, 6-2
Mick Gulledge (BT) def. Raymond Peebles 6-0, 6-2
Jonathan Oravic (CHS) def. Harry Rawson (BT) 6-4, 6-0
Doubles:
Ford Cummings/ Harrison Brown (CHS) def. Michael Rodgers/Jack Goldchull (BT) 6-3, 6-3
Joseph Zimmer/ Justin Zimmer (BT) def. Chris Sidor/ Win Cawthorne (CHS) 7-5, 6-4
Columbus girls results
Singles:
Mary Weston Courville 6-1, 6-0 victory
Caroline Boren 7-5, 6-2 victory
Sydney McRae 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory
Doubles:
Maddison Abell/Kindra Woodman 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 loss
Nicole Gordon/Elizabeth Steelmon 6-1, 6-1 loss
