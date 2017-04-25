Columbus girls golf takes third place at Lady Trojan Invitational

Coming down the stretch of the regular season, it’s clear that the Columbus girls golf team has maintained its high level of play.
Columbus put together another solid showing on Tuesday in the Lady Trojan Invitational in Carrollton. Led by Mary Catherine McDaniel and Faith Scott, the Lady Blue Devils finished third, four strokes behind first-place Calhoun.
McDaniel shot a team-low 77, tying for fourth among individuals and resulting in her placement on the All-Tournament team. Scott shot 79, tying for eighth. Maddy Krueger carded an 89 as the third and final score that was counted for the Lady Blue Devils. Ashton Hill’s 102 was the drop score for Columbus.
“I was very excited to have Mary Catherine and Faith shoot in the 70s on the same day,” Columbus head coach Joe McDaniel said. “It just shows our hard work is paying off and we’re starting to reach our potential as a team.”
The Lady Blue Devils was part of a field of 11 top-tier competitors, including Calhoun, a Class 6A school, and Carrollton, a 5A team. More important for Columbus’ immediate future was the three fellow 4A schools that competed, which were Woodward Academy, Blessed Trinity and LaGrange.
Woodward topped Columbus by just three strokes, while the Lady Blue Devils beat Blessed Trinity by four strokes for third place.
McDaniel was pleased to see his team hold up so well against golfers they very well may be facing once the state tournament rolls around. He said it can help his girls get mentally prepared for the remaining tournaments as they set their sights on winning a state title.
“It really gives us a good snapshot of where we’re standing within our (classification),” McDaniel said. “It gives us a lot of positive feedback, and it shows us we’re ready to go to state.”
Columbus returns to the course on Friday, when they participate in a match play tournament hosted by Woodward. The Lady Blue Devils have a quick turnaround after that, returning to play in the area tournament on Monday.
The two-day match play tournament this weekend is one McDaniel said should prove to be a growing experience for his golfers.
“I think it’s going to help us work together as a team,” McDaniel said. “It’s going to get them fired up playing as a team and seeing what they can do.”
