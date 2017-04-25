Police: Murder suspect sent ‘Y’all good’ text after Peachtree Mall shooting

Prosecutors finished presenting evidence Tuesday in the alleged gang-related slaying last year at Columbus’ Peachtree Mall, and Judge Frank Jordan Jr. set closing arguments in the case for Wednesday morning.
The last testimony was from police Cpl. Sandra Hickey, a digital forensic investigator who was tasked with extracting call records from the suspects’ cellphones around the time Anthony Meredith was gunned down outside the mall’s food court on March 26, 2016.
Hickey said calls from the suspects’ phones were transmitted through a cell tower near the mall around the time of Meredith’s shooting, indicating those phones were at or near the 3131 Manchester Expressway shopping center.
But under cross-examination, Hickey acknowledged the evidence shows only that the phones were in the area. It doesn’t prove the defendants were the ones using the phones at the time.
Text messages they exchanged before and after Meredith’s shooting made no specific reference to the homicide.
Charged with murder, aggravated assault and gang violence are Xzavaien Trevon Jones, 19; his sister, Tekoa Chantrell Young, 24; and Terell Raquez McFarland, 26. Prosecutors allege Young acted as a scout, tracking Meredith at the mall before meeting Jones and McFarland in the parking lot, after which the three walked to the entrance where Jones shot Meredith 10 times shortly before 7:30 p.m.
Mall security cameras recorded the three suspects in the lot, and showed Jones and McFarland nearly colliding with another car as they sped away, authorities said.
Among the texts investigators found was one Young sent the two men after that, asking “Y’all good?” Chief Assistant District Attorney Al Whitaker said Young was inquiring about them because of the near collision, but defense attorneys said the question was so innocuous it proved nothing.
Young’s attorney William Kendrick and McFarland’s attorney Nancy Miller both asked Jordan to acquit their clients after prosecutors rested the case, saying the evidence was insufficient. Jordan denied those motions.
The attorneys are to make their closing arguments at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Prosecutors allege the three suspects are associated with the Crips street gang, and they killed Meredith in retaliation for the Nov. 21, 2015, fatal shooting of Young’s boyfriend Christopher Twitty, the father of her child. Twitty also was in the Crips, investigators said.
Meredith’s girlfriend Shanna Douglas last week testified that she, Young, Meredith and Twitty all knew each other from Hardaway High School, where Young got to be her “best friend.” She said Meredith and Twitty had a dispute over Meredith’s fronting Twitty some marijuana, for which Twitty never paid.
Young blamed Meredith for Twitty’s death, Douglas said, testifying that Young later told her Meredith should not have “shot up” the Wellborn Drive home Young shared with Twitty.
Meredith, 24, died at the hospital about 30 minutes after the Easter weekend shooting.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
