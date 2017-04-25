Calvary Christian softball closes season with bright future awaiting

Tuesday’s GICAA semifinal games didn’t go the way Calvary Christian had hoped, but given how far the team has come, it did little to affect the program’s upward trajectory.
The Lady Knights’ strong season came to a close after their home doubleheader against King’s Academy. Calvary Christian dropped Game 1 10-1 before losing the second game 15-7.
The losses closed the book on a commendable fourth season for head coach Patrick McDermott. Calvary Christian won its region for the first time in program history, taking the next step after finishing in second last season. From that point, the team got to work in the playoffs, ultimately falling two wins short of playing for the state title.
The season was a strong one by any team’s standards, but given the youth throughout the Lady Knights’ 13-girl roster, the feats were even more impressive.
“We’ve got three seniors trying to lead the way for us, but the reality of it is we’ve got four seventh graders and an eighth grader out here not only on the roster but seeing playing time,” McDermott said. “Our goals this year were to win the region championship -- and we did that -- and make some noise in the state (playoffs). Making it to the Final Four is checking that off in the box.”
McDermott said the team knew it would be in for a fight with King’s Academy. Calvary Christian’s opponent only played 11 regular season games this season and finished nine of those contests early via the run rule. As good as King’s Academy’s offense had been, its pitching was even better, as the team had allowed 10 runs the entire season.
Logan Corstarphen pushed across the lone run for Calvary Christian in the opening game with an RBI groundout. The scoring outburst in the second game proved louder for the Lady Knights and showed just how dangerous the young lineup could be.
Down 12-1 in the fourth inning, Calvary Christian mounted a response unlike most King’s Academy had seen. The Lady Knights came to life at the plate, pushing across six runs in an inning highlighted by freshman pitcher Cissy Mills-Wells’ double that nearly cleared the fence.
The sudden scoring frenzy gave Calvary Christian life in a game that seemed wrapped up. Although the Lady Knights couldn’t complete the comeback, it was certainly a sign of some fight when there could have been none.
“To put up a seven spot on them in that second game after being down was huge,” McDermott said. “I think it sends the message to them that Calvary will be on the way up and standing tall next year. We’ve got big aspirations: Whether they come true or not, it’s up to us to work.”
McDermott’s point about the work ahead is an important one.
The Lady Knights lose seniors Libby Warren, Katie Hughes and Bella Stubbs, three contributors that will need to be replaced effectively come 2018. Along with those vacated positions, the team needs to see growth in the young players. There were plenty of signs of promise on the field Tuesday, but along with that came avoidable mishaps and frustrations characteristic of a young team.
McDermott said young pitchers Mills-Wells and seventh grader Molly Goyles as well as seventh grade catcher Mekayla Stubbs hold a lot of promise because they can connect and form a bond that lasts for at least three years. The trio could prove to be a valuable nucleus for the team, giving the Lady Knights what they need to beat teams such as King’s Academy in the future.
Calvary Christian took considerable strides this season, but according to the head coach, the program isn’t done turning heads.
“We’re happy where we’re at,” McDermott said. “Being as young as we are, the upside is just unlimited.
“We didn’t finish well, but we’ll come back here next year.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
