Around Town: Pops Concert, Festival, Whitewater Kayak

Exchange Golf Tournament
The Exchange Club of Columbus will hold its Golf 4 Kids Tournament Saturday at the Bull Creek Golf Course. Registration is $75 per person, which includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, goody bags, snacks, drinks, prizes and awards. The public is invited to participate and can form teams. Funds benefit the Club’s Service to youth programs. To register or for additional information, call Jennifer Allen at 706-684-5689.
Auburn Cityfest
Join Auburn Parks and Recreation for the 17th Annual Auburn CityFest 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Kiesel Park, 520 Chadwick Lane. The theme for Auburn’s largest outdoor festival is Peace, Love and CityFest so get out those tie-dye shirts and go-go boots. The WannaBeatles, a Beatles cover band, will be headlining at the Entertainment Pavillion. There will be arts and crafts with over 100 vendors, children’s activities, food and more. This rain or shine event is free. Visit www.auburncityfest.com for more information.
Young Eagle
Free airplane flights for kids 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday (weather permitting). Since 1982, Young Eagles has promoted introductory airplane flights for youth between the ages of 8 and 17. In Columbus, the flights are provided by members of the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) 617. More than 2,000 kids in Columbus have flown. Upon completion of a Young Eagles flight, participants receive a certificate, log book and authentication code for an internet-based Private Pilot ground school. There is no fee. Parent or legal guardian approval is required. Flights are from the Columbus Metropolitan Airport, Flightways Columbus, 3520 W. Britt David Road. Contact Ken Sines at 706-323-0570 for more details.
Shrek the Musical
The students of St. Luke School will present the 10th Annual Spring Musical Production of “Shrek the Musical Jr.” 7 p.m. nightly Friday and Saturday. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, “Shrek” is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family. The cast is made of 65 fifth through eighth grade students. All production, choreography and set design is done by students. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Crowd capacity is 800 per night. To purchase tickets or for more info, call 706-256-3020.
Spring Pops Concert
The Wind Ensemble of St. Luke Methodist Church will hold its annual 2017 Spring Pops Concert 6:15 p.m. May 3 at the Ministry Center on the corner of 3rd Avenue and 11th St. This free concert will include a variety of music: March with Mancini, Kirkpatrick Fanfare, Southwest Saga and the Sound of Music. Contact Steve Scott for additional information at 706-315-9117.
Whitewater Kayak Instructor
If you feel you are a good kayaker and would like to share your passion of the sport, join Whitewater Express and Chris Wing with H2O dreams, Monday through Friday, for this 40-hour course to become an instructor. Cost is $575 and a chance for a position with Whitewater Express for this season. Book a spot now by calling 706-321-4720.
CASA Superhero 5K
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), a local non-profit program of Twin Cedars, will host a 5K and 1K Fun Run Saturday. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., the 1K begins at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K begins at 9 a.m. Costs: 5K/$25; 1K/$5 for ages 11 and under and $10/for ages 12 and up. A costume contest will also be held following the race-come dressed as your favorite superhero character (kids and adults). Early packet pick-up is noon-6 p.m. Friday at Big Dog Running Company, 1200 Broadway. Meet at Woodruff Park near the Splash Pad for the event. Contact Rosalind Alston at ralston@twincedars.org for more information.
