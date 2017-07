Columbus Parkour features a group of friends who practice a decades-old discipline that teaches athletes to navigate an environment as quickly and efficient as possible — sometimes with a few aerial embellishments. They use vaults, leaps, jumps, swinging, climbing and balancing to work their way through urban or natural environments. They look for spots all over Columbus, but mostly train at Heritage Park, Flat Rock Park, Columbus State University and the Chattahoochee RiverWalk.