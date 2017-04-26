Did their coach deserve state award? Let's settle it with a debate.

Columbus High School debate team members Mary Chen, Gwyn Rush, Morgan Pace and Sam Georgecink engage in a mock debate to satirically argue whether their coach, Lyndsey Hinckley, deserves the honor she received from the Georgia Forensics Coaches Association as the 2017 Georgia Debate Coach of the Year.
Mark Rice mrice@ledger-enquirer.com
