Northside boys soccer shuts out Thomson to open state playoffs

Northside boys soccer coach Rafael Torres is getting pretty good at dodging postgame Gatorade baths. At this point, he’s had some practice at the feat thanks to the play of his Patriots.
Northside opened the first round of the state playoffs Wednesday with a 6-0 home victory over Thomson. The Patriots took a 3-0 lead into halftime before coming back in the second half just as strong to punch their tickets to the next round.
After Torres narrowly avoided a player’s attempt at soaking him for the second time this season, he said the opening round victory meant a lot to him and the soccer program.
“I’m just happy,” Torres said. “I’ve been here for five years, and it’s a good feeling to finally host a playoff game. To win a playoff game, it’s a very good day for Northside High School.”
Torres said the team had the objective since early in the year to host a playoff game. The home matchup meant the players’ friends and family could watch them in the postseason, but for some, the game was a source of anxiety. Torres said it took a few players a while to settle in and shake off the nerves, eventually realizing the game doesn’t change once the playoffs begin.
Even if some Patriots felt uneasy, their play as a whole never showed it.
From Garrett Bell’s penalty kick in the first half to put Northside up 1-0 to Jogel Ramirez’s goal late in the second half, the game was never in doubt for the home squad. Ramirez’s goal -- the sixth and final for Northside -- was the ideal one to end on. The sophomore weaved his way through the Thomson defense before connecting on a perfect kick into the back of the net.
Northside’s players worked for the chance to host a playoff game, and Wednesday’s match showed they were up to the challenge. For Torres, the strong play in a win-or-go-home situation stems partly from its region.
Torres said every region game save one this season was incredibly close. The showdowns with fellow playoff squads such as Columbus and Shaw forced the Patriots to play to their highest potential throughout the year, which now seems to have carried over.
Those region opponents haven’t slacked off in the postseason, either. Columbus pulled off an 11-0 win in their first round game, while Shaw advanced via a 6-0 win.
“We had so many close, tough region opponents, it absolutely prepared us for this game,” Torres said.
While the moment was special, Torres was quick to tell his players they weren’t done yet.
The Patriots have more winning in mind going forward, though that task won’t be easy. The team is expected to play Blessed Trinity on the road in the next round on Wednesday. Blessed Trinity is a top 10 soccer team in Georgia, which means the Patriots will have very little room for error.
Wednesday’s win was one worth celebrating for the Patriots and their fans, but Torres knows if another celebratory sports drink shower is in his future, his team will have to play its best soccer yet.
“They succeeded in defending our school,” Torres said. “Now we get to travel. Hopefully, we can continue to win more games.”
