Local high school baseball teams turn focus to start of playoffs

As Friday’s first round of the state playoffs creeps closer for teams in Georgia and Alabama, Jordan baseball head coach Tony Dimitri has emphasized what’s at stake to his players.
The Red Jackets (14-16) have made the playoffs the past five years but want to do more than say they made the postseason. Dimitri, a former Red Jackets player in his sixth season as head coach, gave his team a message that resonates for all the squads gearing up for a playoff run.
“We just have to be as good or better than we have been for two games,” Dimitri said. “It doesn’t matter how you get the two games; as long as we get two games, that’s it. You move on and see what happens.”
Dimitri’s club hits the road to play Rockmart in the best-of-three series, a common theme for most of the area’s teams. Only three local teams — Columbus, Calvary Christian and Harris County — will host their first round games this weekend, putting an extra hurdle for teams desperate to extend their season.
Brookstone head coach Vince Massey is using his team’s playoff loss last year to prepare his team for its road series against George Walton Academy. Last season, Brookstone hosted Calvary Day in the first round and saw the road team walk away victorious. The Cougars learned firsthand playing at home can mean very little.
“We’ve talked a little over the past few days about past experiences that our teams have gone through,” Massey said. “I talked about the possibility of the home crowd trying to make it uncomfortable for the visiting team, because there’s always a chance of that.”
Brookstone (19-11) enters the playoffs having lost four of its past five games, but that stretch is something Massey believes can benefit his team at this time.
“The last five teams we played (in the regular season) were all playoff teams,” Massey said. “I think our guys have played pretty well. I think we’ve corrected some things, and our guys are having a better approach.”
A tough slate of games is something Hardaway head coach Chris Gilstrap can relate to. Hardaway (13-13) was one of four teams locked in a tight battle in Region 1-4A’s Subregion A throughout the season. The Hawks outmuscled their competition down the stretch, winning five of its last six regular season games to take the subregion’s second spot.
After winning its two region playoff games by a combined score of 20-0, Hardaway enters the state playoffs at the region’s three seed. Gilstrap said he believed the nature of the region’s competition will benefit not only the Hawks, but Columbus and Northside as well.
“The way our region race came down to the end, there’s been pressure every week,” Gilstrap said. “It gives our entire region a little bit of an advantage, as far as the quality opponents.”
As the Hawks prepare to face Burke County, Gilstrap chalked up the recent success to its strong pitching, lockdown defense and timely hitting. In order for the Hawks’ streak to continue, they’ll have to find ways to produce in those ways yet again.
“Consistency is the key,” Gilstrap said. “This time of the year, if you’re inconsistent and you don’t show up, you go home. It’s very important that you’re focused every single day with your intentions of getting your job done and knowing what that takes.”
The playoff setup is a bit different in Alabama for the Central Red Devils. Alabama’s baseball playoffs only send two of each region’s teams instead of four, creating a four-round tournament among 16 teams.
“Even in the first round, you might be playing one of the top teams in the state,” Central head coach Bobby Howard said. “The last two state champions (Smiths Station, Hewitt-Trustville), they didn’t even make the playoffs. It’s competitive when you only take the top two teams.”
That will certainly be the case for the Red Devils when they hit the road to play Theodore on Friday. Theodore is seventh in the state, according to Howard, meaning the Red Devils will have their work cut out for them.
Central (21-15) has faced top teams throughout the season and travelled a considerable bit, leaving the four-plus hour drive for the first round a little less daunting.
“We’ve had some big tournaments and been on the road a lot, and we played some nationally-ranked teams,” Howard said. “We’ve been all over the Southeast playing, but it’s different now.
“We know our season could end in any series.”
Game schedules
Friday
Marion County at Irwin County TBA
Thomson at Columbus 2:00 p.m.
Covenant Academy at Calvary Christian, 2:00 p.m.
Hardaway at Burke County 4:00 p.m.
Griffin at Harris County 4:00 p.m.
Brookstone at George Walton Academy 4:00 p.m.
Manchester at Taylor County 4:00 p.m.
Jordan at Rockmart 5:00 p.m.
Northside at Cross Creek 5:00 p.m.
Central at Theodore 6:00 p.m.
Saturday (All games if necessary)
Brookstone at George Walton Academy 1:00 p.m.
Thomson at Columbus 1:00 p.m.
Hardaway at Burke County 1:00 p.m.
Jordan at Rockmart 1:00 p.m.
Manchester at Taylor County 1:00 p.m.
Covenant Academy at Calvary Christian 1:30 p.m.
Griffin at Harris County 2:00 p.m.
Central at Theodore 2:00 p.m.
Northside at Cross Creek 3:00 p.m.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments