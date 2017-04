Retired Col. Keith Landry became an Army Ranger in March 1986, Landry, a recent U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduate, had completed the all of the requirements to earn his Ranger tab and was on a final mission in the Florida panhandle. “Ranger Landry had no idea boarding the helicopter that morning that he would almost die on Santa Rosa Island, miss his Ranger School graduation and end up fighting for his career after being in a coma for almost a month,” Ballesteros said.