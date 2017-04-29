Brookstone girls golf captures area tournament title

In 2015, Karen Hearn stepped in as the new Brookstone girls golf coach. The position was more of a sponsor at the time, as the Lady Cougars team initially consisted of one golfer, Uma Alappan.
What a difference two years make.
Now 18-girls strong, Brookstone showed off its skill in the 1A Private Area-1 tournament Tuesday. The Lady Cougars took home the tournament title, posting a team score of 182. As a result, Brookstone will compete in the state championship in May, a tournament it will host.
Sanders Hinds shot the lowest score for Brookstone, carding an 85. Alappan delivered the second-lowest, shooting a 97. The scores from two Lady Cougars, Sa Copeland and Lillie Peek, were dropped. Copeland ended the day at 98, while Peek turned in a 115.
“I was very excited,” Hearn said. “I thought if we could get two low 90s, we could get into the top three, which would go to state. Lo and behold, (Sanders and Uma) got us first place.”
Hearn said she was pleased with her team’s response to the pressure of needing a good showing to make the state tournament. She said the team had gotten plenty of experience in the tournaments leading up to area, but she knew it didn’t guarantee anything.
With the team’s future in their hands, the Lady Cougars came through in a big way.
“Generally, in the 1A, you’ll have one low score, then your second or third score will be over 100. We had three scores that were under 100,” Hearn said. “That’s a very positive sign. I just hope to keep building that as we go forward.”
Hearn was pleasantly surprised with how far the team has come. After her first season saw Alappan and two other golfers play for the team, the Lady Cougars fielded a team of 11 in 2016. The jump in golfers for this season made Hearn feel like the Lady Cougars had a chance to take another step forward.
She just didn’t realize how big of a step that would be.
“They really did more than I was hoping for,” Hearn said. “I was just hoping we would get in state, especially since we’re hosting it.”
Brookstone has a little under a month before the state tournament, which will be held May 22 and May 23 at Green Island Country Club in conjunction with the boys state tournament. During that time, Hearn said the team will get in plenty of practice chipping and putting as the Lady Cougars attempt to win the state championship for the first time since 2007.
With a state title to strive toward along with a great deal of classwork to close the school year, Hearn said it won’t be an easy month for the Lady Cougars.
Then again, if the team members want to deliver a championship, they understand no part of the remaining path will be easy.
“It’s going to be an intense time for them, but I think they’re up to the challenge,” Hearn said.
