Columbus’ Wright Waddell selected to Georgia Golf Hall of Fame

Wright Waddell, a Columbus native and lifelong amateur golfer, has been selected to the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame by the Georgia State Golf Association. Waddell will be inducted as part of the Hall of Fame’s 2018 class.
Waddell was one of four individuals selected to the upcoming year’s class, joined by Stephen Hamblin, Martha Stacy Leach and Sonny Skinner.
Waddell grew up in Columbus, attending Hardaway High School before moving on to the University of Georgia. Waddell played golf for the Bulldogs, contributing to two Southeastern Conference championship teams in 1982 and 1983. During his time in Athens, he competed in four NCAA Championships, was named an All-SEC selection three times and was selected as an All-American in 1983. He served a captain for the Bulldogs in 1984.
Waddell’s triumphs on the golf course continued after his collegiate days ended. He is a four-time champion of the Southeastern Amateur Championship -- winning in 1989, 1994, 1996 and 2000 -- while finishing runner-up in the tournament four times. He has won the Georgia Mid-Amaeutr Championship twice while taking runner-up in the Georgia Amateur Championship on two occasions.
He has also won the Georgia Four-Ball Championship four times with partner Carter Mize, who is also from Columbus. Mize was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 1994.
Nationally, Waddell has qualified for 15 USGA championships. He recorded his best outing in the semifinals of the 2004 U.S. Mid-Amateur at Sea Island Golf Club. Waddell has notched eight club championships at Green Island Country Club in Columbus and captured the club championship at the Country Club of Columbus on one occasion.
Waddell has stayed as busy off the course as he has on it. Over the years, he has served on the board of directors of the First Tee of Columbus, American Cancer Society and the Columbus YMCA.
The 2018 class was chosen by the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame committee and approved by the GSGA executive committee. With their inductions, the Hall of Fame grows to 115 members.
“The Hall of Fame Committee of volunteers devoted and resources to thoroughly vetting the nominations for the Hall of Fame, and we are thrilled to announced the Class of 2018,” said David Ballard, the chairman of the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame committee. “I appreciate all the committee members in selecting this terrific class, and we look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of these worthy individuals.”
The Georgia Golf Hall of Fame induction banquet and ceremony will be held January 20, 2018 at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments