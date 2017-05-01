Glenwood boys golf takes second place at AISA state tournament

The Glenwood boys golf team finished its season on a high note, taking second place at the AISA state tournament on Tuesday. The Gators finished the two-day tournament held at Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika with a team score of 630, two strokes better than third-place John T. Morgan Academy.
Trevor Poole was named to the All-Tournament Team after leading the way for the Gators, shooting a 73 and a 75. James Hall carded a 78 and a 75 over his two days on the course, while Mason McLaney ended up with a 79 and an 82. Kye Phillips’ 83 and 87 were the drop scores for the Gators.
Glenwood coach Scott Miller was pleased with his team’s performance. The Gators ended the first round with a seven-stroke cushion over John T. Morgan Academy and managed to hold on down the stretch for the runner-up position.
“This has been one of the teams that I have seen so much improvement (in) from one year to the next,” Miller said. “My top three players have been pretty consistent, but my four, five and six men have really come from the high-90s last year to the low-80s this year. I think they left the end of the season with a lot of confidence in their games.”
Miller attested to how competitive Glenwood’s golfers have been in how hard it was to decide which five golfers would represent the team at state. Noah Shelton was also in the mix with the other five Glenwood players, making the decision a tough one for the head coach to make. Ultimately, he averaged out everyone’s scores throughout the year, giving Phillips the slightest edge over his teammate Shelton.
Shelton still stood out at the state tournament, though. Competing as an individual, he shot a 95 the opening round by answering back in a big way, turning in a 77 in the second round.
Lee-Scott Academy ultimately won the tournament in runaway fashion, giving the team its sixth consecutive state title. The Gators, meanwhile, have finished second four of the last five years.
Miller is optimistic for his team’s future. Glenwood’s oldest player this season was Poole, but as a soon-to-be senior, he’ll be back to give it one final go for the Gators. If everything goes as expected, the Gators’ next season will feature the same six varsity players for the third year in a row.
“This is a young team I’ve got,” Miller said. “We have a good chance the next two years of taking that first-place trophy.”
The golfers have a little time to recollect themselves after the state tournament, but before too long, it will be back to work. Miller said the golfers will practice for the next season through most of the summer. Luckily for Miller, golf is the only sport for his players, which allows them to fully concentrate on their games.
The Gators know too well that Lee-Scott won’t easily surrender the top spot going forward. But as long as his team puts in the work and carries on the fun atmosphere that has surrounded the program, Miller said he’ll be satisfied.
“It’s been a fun time,” said Miller, who has been at Glenwood for seven years. “I wouldn’t go back each year if I didn’t love the boys. I can’t wait until next year.”
