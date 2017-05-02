Brookstone girls tennis team clinches spot in state title match

On Tuesday, the Brookstone girls tennis team took another step toward yet another state championship.
The Lady Cougars made the most of their home semifinals match against St. Francis, winning 3-0. The victory clinches the school’s spot in the state title match, where the Lady Cougars will be going for their 12th state championship.
Brookstone made quick work of St. Francis, winning all of its matches in two sets.
Gracie Hemmings handled herself well in the No. 1 singles match, taking care of Mia Pittman 6-1, 6-1. Sammie Rice produced a comparable outing at No. 2 singles, winning her match against Anna Hart 6-0, 6-2. The No. 1 doubles match continued the pattern, with Lillie Patton and Lillie Norred winning 6-2, 5-1.
Although Brookstone clinched the match after three matches were in the books, the remaining matches were played through with the Lady Cougars claiming two more victories.
Brookstone head coach Mary Lynne Cumiskey said the victory was not only a huge milestone for the Lady Cougars program, but also for Columbus.
“We’re glad, first, that we’re representing the city,” Cumiskey said. “We’d love to go up and steal a medal from Atlanta. It demonstrates that we’re not a rural town. We’re happy for the city.”
The Lady Cougars will travel to Clayton County International Park in Jonesboro to face Wesleyan at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The two teams share a common opponent in Stratford Academy, a squad that Brookstone defeated 3-0 and Wesleyan beat 3-2.
The showdown also will pit two defending state champions against each other. Brookstone claimed the title in Class A Private one season ago, while Wesleyan grabbed the championship in Class AA. Wesleyan had won back-to-back state titles before changing classifications after the 2015-2016 school year.
As the team aims for its second consecutive state championship and eighth in the past 16 years, Cumiskey said the match likely will hinge on the results of the No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles showdowns. Fortunately for Cumiskey, those are spots on the squad she remains highly confident about.
“Our girls will be tested, but we have great confidence,” Cumiskey said.
Match Results
Singles
Gracie Hemmings (BR) def. Mia Pittman (STF) 6-1, 6-1
Sammi Rice (BR) def. Anna Hart (STF) 6-0, 6-2
Abbie Dillon (BR) def. Kacie McGrady (STF) 6-0, 3-2
Doubles
Lillie Patton/Lillie Norred (BR) def. Maysie Morgan/Rachel Marsh (STF) 6-2, 5-1
Abigail Pitts/Anya Polomis (BR) def. Carolina Plyler/Grace Rothberg (STF) 6-0, 6-0
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
