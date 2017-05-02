Kendrick softball Kiara Price’s signing a special one for program

On Monday, Kiara Price put pen to paper and in the process made a new milestone for Kendrick softball.
Price signed a softball scholarship with Chattahoochee Valley Community College in a ceremony at Kendrick. As a result, she became the first softball player from Kendrick to sign a college scholarship in more than a decade.
Price came to Kendrick from Spencer after her sophomore season following the Greenwave’s elimination of its softball program. Since her transfer, she put up eye-popping numbers for the Lady Cherokees, delivering 104 RBIs, 85 steals and seven grand slams.
Price was also a standout on the basketball court for Kendrick, averaging 13.9 points per game her senior season. As a result of her play, she was named to the All-Bi-City 1A-3A Girls Basketball First Team.
Sanders Dorough’s first season as Kendrick’s softball coach came in Price’s senior year. For Dorough, he found a player who was incredibly helpful.
“She was the first one to come up to me and start talking to me about softball,” Dorough said. “Her leadership helped me as a coach to push our team, understand the game better as well as make our team competitive.”
Dorough said Price is a power hitter, shown by her penchant for big hits with the bases loaded. At the same time, she’s got great agility, which caused him to give her more freedom on advancing bases than he would most others.
“She’s a speed demon on the base paths,” Dorough said. “She’s a very gifted athlete.”
Dorough said it didn’t take long to recognize Price was talented enough to go to the next level, but he wasn’t sure if Kendrick’s lack of exposure would hurt her chances. That all changed last fall, when Price told him she had a tryout with CVCC. Soon after that, she relayed that the tryout went well, setting up for Monday’s celebration months in advance.
Dorough said days like Monday are a huge deal, because every high school coach’s objective is for his or her athletes to advance to the collegiate level. In his first season at the helm, Dorough had the chance to see that happen.
Not only will Price’s signing be a huge development for her future in the sport, but it may also open a door for her teammates as well as soon-to-be Lady Cherokees.
“Even with her signing, one of the coaches for CVCC was talking about, ‘Do you have any other girls from the team?’ ” Dorough said. “It also lets the girls on our team now know that it’s possible for them to play in college.”
Price made her mark on the Kendrick program in several ways, from coming through on the field to influencing her teammates off it. With her high school career nearly wrapped up, she now has the chance to make the same contributions in college.
“I’m extremely proud of her,” Dorough said. “I was extremely blessed to have a person and an athlete like her.”
