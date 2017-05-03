Columbus boys, girls golf teams capture area tournament titles

After stringing together many strong tournaments through the season, the Columbus boys and girls golf teams added to their accomplishments on Monday.
Both Columbus squads set the standard in the area golf tournament at Bull Creek Golf Course in Columbus. Facing off with teams from Region 1-4A and Region 2-4A, the Blue Devils and Lady Blue Devils took home the tournament titles. The boys team shot 287 and won by 28 strokes, while the girls squad shot 239 and won by 68 strokes.
As a result of their victories, both Columbus teams officially clinched their spots in the state tournament.
Columbus’ Daniel Davis and Nolan Miller paced the Blue Devils, shooting 70s that ultimately earned them low medalists honors. John Calhoun turned in a 73, while Ben Carr shot 74. Jonathan Parker’s 79 and Ben Womack’s 85 were the drop scores for Columbus.
On the girls team, Faith Scott took home low medalist honors with a 78. Mary Catherine McDaniel shot 79, while Maddy Krueger carded an 82. Ashton Hill’s 103 rounded out the Lady Blue Devils’ scores on the day.
Columbus wasn’t the only Muscogee County school to grab a spot at state Monday. Both Northside teams finished third, grabbing the final spots from the area for the season-ending tournament.
For the Patriots, Cole Kirkland shot a 78 and was followed by Dalton Whittle and Parker Younce, who shot 79s. Bo Pitts’ 82 was the final score that counted for Northside. Andy Callahan’s 85 and Bobby Moffett’s 86 were the Patriots’ drop scores.
The Lady Patriots, meanwhile, were led by Landon Cumbie, who shot 94. Reagan Parrish carded a 102, Maria Caruso shot 112 and Lauren Silverstruck ended the day at 119. Je’Niya Nolan had shot 76 before withdrawing per the tournament’s mercy rule.
Several other local teams competed before ultimately withdrawing after nine holes according to the mercy rule.
Two solo players, Hardaway girls’ Zyree Battle and Carver boys’ Jalin Jelks, played the tournament before withdrawing. Shaw’s boys and girls teams competed before ultimately ending their day early. The Raiders were represented by Jacob Jenkins, Jamal Freeman, Marton Lovelock, Austin Caldwell, Napoleon Spencer. Airiana Fuller, Cam Pham and Jerdillious Tucker played for the Lady Raiders.
The Columbus boys golf team plays in the North Georgia High School Golf Classic in Dahlonega on May 5 and 6 before the state tournament on May 22. The girls team, however, is not scheduled to play again until state.
