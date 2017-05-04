Calvary Christian football’s Steven Fowler signs with Sewanee

After a record-setting run at Calvary Christian, Steven Fowler has his sights on the next level.
Fowler finalized his college plans Monday, signing with Sewanee: The University of the South in a ceremony at Calvary Christian. Fowler leaves the Knights program as the career leader in two categories, registering nine sacks and 42 tackles for loss in his tenure with the team.
Fowler was also a 2015 GICAA All-Region Honorable Mention.
“Steven has one of the highest motors that I have ever seen on the football field, whether it was practice or in the game,” Calvary Christian head coach Brian Osborne said. “Steven was a four-year starter for us on the defensive line and caused a lot of disruptions during his career.”
Fowler exits Calvary Christian as part of a class that brought plenty of winning to the program. The outgoing Knights won 29 games in their high school careers and played for the state championship in 2014.
Fowler’s signing signifies a highlight in a trying time for the 6-foot, 200-pound defensive lineman. Fowler’s senior year was cut short due to a knee injury, putting his future in question. He has been busy rehabbing the injury, and Monday’s signing was certainly a welcomed bright spot.
Fowler had been accepted to Auburn University and Troy University, where he would have received a full tuition Chancellor’s Scholarship. Instead, he’ll head to Sewanee, Tenn., to help the Tigers program deliver a bounceback 2017 season.
After watching Fowler contribute to Calvary Christian again and again, Osborne said he’s thrilled to see his former player have the chance to show out on the football field at the collegiate level.
“I am excited for Steven to have the opportunity to continue playing football,” Osborne said. “The Lord has opened the door for Steven to come back from his major knee injury and continue his football career.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
