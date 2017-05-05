Central’s Slade Gorman selected to AHSAA All-Star team

After another strong season for the Central Red Devils, junior Slade Gorman has been recognized by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
Gorman was one of 18 juniors from Alabama selected to the AHSAA’s South All-Star team as part of the 2017 North-South baseball games. The teams will participate in a doubleheader July 18 as part of the 21st annual AHSAA Summer Conference and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association’s All-Star Games in Montgomery.
Gorman was a force at the plate for Central, leading the team with a .377 batting average. He also hit five home runs and 22 RBIs for the Red Devils.
“He was one of the toughest outs we had,” Central head coach Bobby Howard said. “He was a two-way player for us. He caught and played right field. He was one of our better outfielders, and he probably worked more on catching than he did anything else. He did a great job for us.”
Howard said the award was an honor for Gorman. He also pointed out Gorman’s latest season has only lengthened what was already a strong resume for Gorman at Central.
Gorman began starting for Central as a freshman in 2015. Last season, he put on a show for the Red Devils, hitting .382 with nine home runs and 31 RBIs. His work as a sophomore made things tougher his junior season, as several opponents opted to pitch around him.
Judging by his final stat line, it didn’t slow Gorman down much.
“That’s not easy to do, to find a guy who can hit home runs now,” Howard said. “It’s a hard thing to coach.”
The all-star game doubleheader will begin at 4:00 p.m. July 18 in the Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium, home to the Tampa Bay Rays’ Double-A affiliate Montgomery Biscuits.
The game is part of a four-day stretch of competition put on by the AHSADCA. The week’s all-star matchups also include showdowns in soccer, boys and girls basketball, volleyball, cross country and football.
The summer conference is part of a week-long series of events including clinics and sessions for coaches, principals, athletic directors, cheerleading coaches and officials.
Howard said scouts at the college and professional level will be in attendance for the baseball games, giving Gorman a big stage to show off his ability.
“Alabama does a great job of getting word out,” Howard said. “This is really an extravaganza for high school baseball.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
