CSU accomodates 7 student-athletes with graduation ceremony

Columbus State athletic director Todd Reeser and president Chris Markwood found a good problem on their hands this week.
Since several Columbus State teams are gearing up for the postseason, Reeser was informed some of the senior student-athletes might not be able to participate in the university’s graduation ceremonies May 12 and May 13. The baseball team could still be competing in the Peach Belt Conference tournament, while the tennis teams would be in the midst of a run at the NCAAs in Orlando.
With the threat of several upperclassmen not being able to take part in the ceremonies, Reeser and Markwood found a simple solution.
Columbus State held a special graduation ceremony Thursday for seven student-athletes. The event was held in the Lumpkin Center, where the regular graduations will be held later this month.
“This is a recognition of the ultimate of victories for these student-athletes,” Reeser said. “We did not want them to miss graduation. We wanted them to feel special.”
Columbus State made sure the graduation would be much like the upcoming ceremonies, albeit a little smaller. The student-athletes wore caps and gowns and were greeted by the graduation march music. Markwood and other senior administrators were in attendance as well, sporting their full academic regalia.
The seven student-athletes were also treated to a commencement speaker. G.W. Carver High School teacher Stefan Lawrence, the 2016 Muscogee County School District Teacher of the Year, addressed the athletes on this occasion. Lawrence is a two-time graduate of Columbus State and played point guard for the Cougars from 2006 to 2010.
“We are so proud of our graduates and thankful you could be here today,” Markwood said. “One of the things I think is so special about graduation is that while it is an individual effort, it is also a team accomplishment. That is even more true today.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments