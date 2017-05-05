Columbus baseball falls to Blessed Trinity to end season

In a winner-take-all Game 3 against one of the top programs in the state, the Columbus Blue Devils found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
Columbus (21-13) fell to Blessed Trinity 6-1. The Blue Devils trailed early, threatened to close the gap, but did not make it happen.
The Titans were the state runner-up in 2016 after winning consecutive championships before that. The opening frame put Columbus in a hole it couldn’t dig out of.
Columbus starting pitcher Trent Grantham’s outing got off to a rocky start when he hit the first batter. The Titans implemented some small ball with consecutive bunts to load the bases. Two batters later came a fielder’s choice to score the first of three runs.
The Blue Devils’ lone run came in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, Robbie Tillman singled to center field, bringing home Ben Schorr. Schorr had opened the inning with a single.
Three of the Blue Devils’ four hits in the loss came in the second inning.
Blessed Trinity (31-4) tacked on two runs in the fifth after Grantham’s ouster. The sixth and final run came in the sixth inning.
Grantham logged four innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs. He was one of four Blue Devils to take the mound, joined by Tillman, Clayton Duncan and Jonathan Brand.
Even completing the third game was a difficult endeavor. Thursday’s weather proved far too much, pushing the game to 5 p.m. Friday. While Friday’s meeting was never delayed, there was a consistent rain for the majority of the game.
The Blue Devils go out in the second round in Chad Mathis’ second season as head coach. In Mathis’ first year, Columbus advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals before losing to Houston County.
Blessed Trinity, meanwhile, moves on to play in the quarterfinals, where the Titans will face either Oconee County or West Laurens.
That leaves the Hardaway Hawks as the only Muscogee County Class 4A school left in the playoffs.
