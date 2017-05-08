Murder trial witness refuses to name police officers linked to biker gang

The murder trial of three men charged in a fatal 2015 biker gang shootout hit a snag Monday when a witness refused to name Columbus police officers he said were distantly affiliated with the Outcast Motorcycle Club.
The witness was Gregory Fleming, who testified he was the vice-president of the Strikers Motorcycle Club that on Oct. 9, 2015, gathered for a meet-and-greet at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar, 6959 Macon Road, where Dominic Mitchell fatally was shot during a battle between the two groups.
Fleming told the court he once was associated with a support group for the Outcasts, and he recognized defendant Daginald Wheeler that night when Wheeler, whom Fleming knew as “Headquarters,” led a line of eight motorcycles into the bar’s parking lot.
Fleming said he was with Strikers’ president Hilliard London in the bar’s patio area when they saw the bikes coming, initially thinking the newcomers were Strikers. “We thought they was ours but they wasn’t,” he said.
He and London went outside to meet the bikers, who walked past them and entered the bar. They spread out inside and soon started picking fights with customers, some of whom were not in the Strikers, Fleming said: “It was chaos in there.”
The fighting ended abruptly when Mitchell was shot, as the gunfire sent people running, he said, but the brawl seemed to last longer than it did. “Because of all the anarchy that was going on, it seemed like it lasted a long time,” he said.
He identified both Wheeler and codefendant Demark Ponder as having been involved in the brawl. Also on trial is James Daniel Jr., whose last name previously was reported to be “Daniels.” His attorney, Dorothy Williams, said police had misspelled her client’s name.
While cross-examining Fleming, Wheeler’s attorney Stacey Jackson asked whether any police officers were in the Outcasts. Fleming gave varying answers, at one point saying two officers were in an “auxiliary” or support group associated with the Outcasts, then saying only one was so affiliated.
“I know they ain’t there anymore,” he said, but later he gave a different answer, saying, “Before the shooting, there was two. Now there’s probably one.”
When Jackson asked him to name any officers associated with the club, Fleming refused “for my safety,” noting he was a single parent.
“They know everything about me,” he said, later adding, “I have had threats.”
Because Fleming refused to give names, Jackson asked Judge Bobby Peters to have Fleming’s entire testimony stricken from the trial record, and to tell the jury to disregard it.
Prosecutors argued Jackson’s line of questioning was irrelevant and served only to confuse the jury.
Jackson noted his client, allegedly an Outcast leader, was charged with criminal gang activity, and were police officers involved in the Outcasts, that fact would cast doubt on whether the club was involved in crime.
Peters told attorneys he would rule on Jackson’s motion Tuesday morning. The judge could order that all of Fleming’s testimony be stricken, or just portions of it.
The trial is in its second week.
Authorities said Mitchell died inside the bar from two gunshot wounds to the chest. More than 70 shots were fired in the parking lot, where three people were wounded.
Each defendant is charged with murder, robbery, aggravated assault, using a gun to commit a crime and three counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Wheeler faces an additional count of violating the gang prevention act, and Ponder is charged also with lying to police.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
