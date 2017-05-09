Witness rescued wounded man under fire during biker battle at Macon Road bar

Jurors in the trial of three alleged biker gangsters accused in a fatal 2015 shootout at a Macon Road sports bar heard Tuesday about the heroic rescue of a man wounded in the barrage of gunfire.
They also heard that Dominic Mitchell, who was killed during the battle between the Strikers and the Outcast motorcycle clubs, beforehand had told friends he felt tired and might beg off the meet-and-greet the Strikers hosted Oct. 9, 2015, at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar, 6959 Macon Road.
Mitchell, a Louisiana native who cooked Cajun food, had been invited to cook for the Strikers at a tailgate party downtown the next day. He was going to the bar just to hang out with his friends in the club.
He was visiting Edward Bush Jr. before they left for the bar, and remarked that he might not go, feeling fatigued. Bush said his fiancée told Mitchell, “You don’t have to go with us. You can go home, Dominic.”
Mitchell chose to go to the bar, and never went home again.
Bush testified they decided to leave for home about 11 p.m. He told Mitchell they were leaving, and Mitchell replied that he’d just ordered some chicken wings and French fries he need to finish first.
Bush walked out to the parking lot, where he saw a line of bikers dressed all in black pull up, park and go inside.
Then all hell broke loose. Bush heard the ruckus of a brawl, then gunshots. A woman running out yelled, “They’ve killed someone in there!”
The black-clad bikers started running out. Bush’s daughter and two stepdaughters were in the parking lot. He heard his daughter scream as gunfire erupted outside.
Bush went to his fiancée’s car and got an AR-15 rifle she kept in her trunk. “I don’t care about my life,” he testified. “I’m worried about my kids.”
He twice tried to fire the rifle before realizing the safety was on. He clicked the safety off just as defendant Daginald Wheeler came out of the bar, and aimed it at the suspect. “He looked at me like he knew he was dead,” Bush said.
Instead Bush fired over Wheeler’s head, he said, aiming not to hit anyone, but to scare off the Outcasts. Then he got shot through the abdomen and fired toward the motorcycles, wounding defendant Demark Ponder, he said.
“Bullets were still flying,” he said, when he called for help, and Preston Ross came to his aid.
Ross testified he was there because his wife was in the women’s division of the Strikers. She and some other women already had left the bar to get into their car. He and his friend Quentin Nickerson were about to join them when the gunfire started.
He and Nickerson were armed with pistols they have permits to carry, he said. They drew their weapons and crouched behind cars but never fired, because no bullets came their way, he said: “I could hear firing from the bar, everywhere.”
He heard Bush holler and saw he’d been shot. He hesitated, at first, but then rushed out under fire, threw Bush over his shoulder and carried him to Nickerson’s truck, yelling for Nickerson to get in and start it up.
He was at the truck when a bullet grazed Bush’s neck and barely missed Nickerson as it went through a window and lodged in the vehicle.
Ross pulled open a door and threw Bush inside, telling Nickerson to take him to the hospital. The gunfire faded as the Outcasts left, he said.
Still carrying his pistol, he went around the bar and hopped a fence so he could slip in a back door. Inside, he saw Mitchell on the floor. “I touched him on the neck to see if there was a pulse, and there wasn’t, so I knew he was dead,” he said.
Also testifying Tuesday was Bush’s fiancée, so fearful of the suspects she often shed tears.
She said she was inside the bar when the Outcasts came in and “instantly” started a fight, some trying to pull a Strikers’ vest off Hilliard London, then the club president. Among those assaulting London were Wheeler and a third suspect on trial, James Daniel Jr.
“Bottles are just flying,” she testified. “Everybody’s fighting. Everybody’s trying to help Mr. London, to get them off of him.” Of the Outcasts, she added: “They was fighting with Mr. London, trying to get his jacket.”
Prosecutors said the Outcasts wanted the club vest London wore as a trophy, to prove they had shown the Strikers which was the dominant club. Police have not found the vest.
When Mitchell was shot inside the bar, male Strikers told the women to take cover in the restroom, she said. Eventually she came out and crawled through the business to the bar, where she hid beside the bartender, who also was down on the floor.
When the shooting stopped, she went to Mitchell, who was lying nearby, she said: “I bent down to him and grabbed his hand.”
During testimony Monday, attorneys got into an argument over the testimony of witness Gregory Fleming, who told the court two police officers had been associated with the Outcasts, but refused to name them.
Wheeler’s attorney Stacey Jackson had moved to have Fleming’s testimony stricken from the trial record, but he withdrew that motion Tuesday, afterward saying some of Fleming’s testimony was beneficial to Wheeler.
The trial resumes Wednesday in Judge Bobby Peters’ Government Center courtroom.
Each defendant is charged with murder, robbery, aggravated assault, using a gun to commit a crime and three counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Wheeler faces an additional count of violating the gang prevention act, and Ponder is charged also with lying to police.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments