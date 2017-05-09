‘It’s ridiculous to kill somebody over a fight’: Relatives emotional at murder sentencing

4:42 Watch final minutes leading up to deadly 2016 MCSD bus crash Pause

2:07 Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder

0:59 Murder suspect's sister faints during Recorder's Court hearing

2:21 Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing

7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

2:07 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Aug. 11 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

6:27 Sheriff Donna Tompkins talks about $400,000 budget overrun

4:41 Georgia schools superintendent visits Columbus school

1:15 Sen. Williams wants to fix education in Georgia, says parents think schools are 'baby sitters'