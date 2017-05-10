Murder trial expert explains ‘one-percenter’ biker gang culture

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:23 Exploding watermelons, robots and more showcase technology careers through GEAR UP Pause 1:41 Witness to court: "Dominic was a good man." 3:12 Congressman Drew Ferguson explains his vote on Affordable Care Act 2:13 Columbus, Phenix City weather for May 11 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 4:47 Columbus mayor makes decision on running for statewide office in 2018 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 1:07 Congressman Drew Ferguson talks about FBI Director James Comey's firing 2:52 Shaw High grad fighting to keep her boyfriend in the United States 2:44 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson: excerpt from 2014 Sunday Interview 6:52 Raw Video: Man charged in death of David Pollard appears in Columbus Recorder's Court Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Gang culture investigator Aubrey Lyda testified during the murder trial of three Outcast biker club members who face charges in the October 2015 shooting of Dominic Mitchell at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer